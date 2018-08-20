2233 N 17th Ave

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

***AVAILABLE 2/7/2020*No Short-Term Leasing*Do not disturb occupants***

Not for rent "separately... Main house & Guest house is a package deal!

THIS IS THE ONE, THE SEARCH IS OVER! Incredible home in the Historic Fairview District WITH a guest house! Amazing Contemporary upgrades have been done to perfection while preserving the historic charm. Main house features 2bedrooms and 1bathroom with a large living room with fireplace, and dining room. CHECK OUT THE KITCHEN: New two tone cabinets, Carrera marble counters, glass subway tile backsplash, SS appliances, and a gas range. Dark laminate flooring, tile in bathroom, new carpets in bedrooms, all fixtures and fans are NEW. New roof and dual pane windows. GUEST HOUSE: Private entry and parking. Full kitchen with the Carrera marble counters and SS appliances and full bathroom. Incredible yard for entertaining and near public transportation/light-rail.