2233 N 17th Ave

Amenities
***AVAILABLE 2/7/2020*No Short-Term Leasing*Do not disturb occupants***
Not for rent "separately... Main house & Guest house is a package deal!
THIS IS THE ONE, THE SEARCH IS OVER! Incredible home in the Historic Fairview District WITH a guest house! Amazing Contemporary upgrades have been done to perfection while preserving the historic charm. Main house features 2bedrooms and 1bathroom with a large living room with fireplace, and dining room. CHECK OUT THE KITCHEN: New two tone cabinets, Carrera marble counters, glass subway tile backsplash, SS appliances, and a gas range. Dark laminate flooring, tile in bathroom, new carpets in bedrooms, all fixtures and fans are NEW. New roof and dual pane windows. GUEST HOUSE: Private entry and parking. Full kitchen with the Carrera marble counters and SS appliances and full bathroom. Incredible yard for entertaining and near public transportation/light-rail.