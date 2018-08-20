All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

2233 N 17th Ave

2233 North 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2233 North 17th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Fairview Place

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
***AVAILABLE 2/7/2020*No Short-Term Leasing*Do not disturb occupants***
Not for rent "separately... Main house & Guest house is a package deal!
THIS IS THE ONE, THE SEARCH IS OVER! Incredible home in the Historic Fairview District WITH a guest house! Amazing Contemporary upgrades have been done to perfection while preserving the historic charm. Main house features 2bedrooms and 1bathroom with a large living room with fireplace, and dining room. CHECK OUT THE KITCHEN: New two tone cabinets, Carrera marble counters, glass subway tile backsplash, SS appliances, and a gas range. Dark laminate flooring, tile in bathroom, new carpets in bedrooms, all fixtures and fans are NEW. New roof and dual pane windows. GUEST HOUSE: Private entry and parking. Full kitchen with the Carrera marble counters and SS appliances and full bathroom. Incredible yard for entertaining and near public transportation/light-rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 N 17th Ave have any available units?
2233 N 17th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 N 17th Ave have?
Some of 2233 N 17th Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 N 17th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2233 N 17th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 N 17th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2233 N 17th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2233 N 17th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2233 N 17th Ave offers parking.
Does 2233 N 17th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 N 17th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 N 17th Ave have a pool?
No, 2233 N 17th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2233 N 17th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2233 N 17th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 N 17th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 N 17th Ave has units with dishwashers.
