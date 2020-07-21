2226 W HIDALGO Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a spacious, low-maintenance yard, a covered porch entrance, and a charming carport, while the fenced backyard is complete with a storage shed, lots of outdoor space, and a large covered patio. The interior features tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and bedrooms with lots of living space and easy access to the updated bathrooms. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with all-white cabinetry and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today!