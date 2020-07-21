All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 26 2019 at 10:37 AM

2226 W HIDALGO Avenue

2226 West Hidalgo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2226 West Hidalgo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Park Phoenix

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a spacious, low-maintenance yard, a covered porch entrance, and a charming carport, while the fenced backyard is complete with a storage shed, lots of outdoor space, and a large covered patio. The interior features tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and bedrooms with lots of living space and easy access to the updated bathrooms. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with all-white cabinetry and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 W HIDALGO Avenue have any available units?
2226 W HIDALGO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 W HIDALGO Avenue have?
Some of 2226 W HIDALGO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 W HIDALGO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2226 W HIDALGO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 W HIDALGO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2226 W HIDALGO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2226 W HIDALGO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2226 W HIDALGO Avenue offers parking.
Does 2226 W HIDALGO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 W HIDALGO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 W HIDALGO Avenue have a pool?
No, 2226 W HIDALGO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2226 W HIDALGO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2226 W HIDALGO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 W HIDALGO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 W HIDALGO Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
