Phoenix, AZ
2225 N 78TH Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

2225 N 78TH Drive

2225 North 78th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2225 North 78th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MUST SEE!!Newly Paved roads. Gorgeous home in Phoenix. Upgraded flooring and color palette throughout. Eat in kitchen is complete with a plethora of cabinets, ample counter space, and a center island with breakfast bar. Master suite has plush carpet with ceiling fan and picture window. Full bathroom with extended single sink vanity. Spacious walk in closet! Backyard features a covered patio with synthetic grass and plenty of room for entertaining. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. NO SHOWING UTIL 06/05/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 N 78TH Drive have any available units?
2225 N 78TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 N 78TH Drive have?
Some of 2225 N 78TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 N 78TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2225 N 78TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 N 78TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2225 N 78TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2225 N 78TH Drive offer parking?
No, 2225 N 78TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2225 N 78TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 N 78TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 N 78TH Drive have a pool?
No, 2225 N 78TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2225 N 78TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 2225 N 78TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 N 78TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 N 78TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
