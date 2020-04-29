2225 N 78TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

MUST SEE!!Newly Paved roads. Gorgeous home in Phoenix. Upgraded flooring and color palette throughout. Eat in kitchen is complete with a plethora of cabinets, ample counter space, and a center island with breakfast bar. Master suite has plush carpet with ceiling fan and picture window. Full bathroom with extended single sink vanity. Spacious walk in closet! Backyard features a covered patio with synthetic grass and plenty of room for entertaining. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. NO SHOWING UTIL 06/05/2019