22235 N 51ST Street

Location, Location, Location! Home is nestled in only gated community within walking distance to the Marriott Resort and Desert Ridge! This home is situated on the #1 Palmer course with panoramic vista views to the McDowell Mountains. Super private with single levels on both sides. This home features 3 bedrooms plus a large loft, hardwood floors, slab granite counters, plantation shutters, custom California Closets (even in the garage),Nest thermostats and so much more! Newer A/C units, newer water heater, security system, soft water system, R/O system-this place is loaded! Perfect oasis out back with stunning pool, built in BBQ, and those amazing double fairway mountain view. This home is ready and waiting for you!