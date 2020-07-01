All apartments in Phoenix
22235 N 51ST Street
22235 N 51ST Street

22235 North 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

22235 North 51st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Location, Location, Location! Home is nestled in only gated community within walking distance to the Marriott Resort and Desert Ridge! This home is situated on the #1 Palmer course with panoramic vista views to the McDowell Mountains. Super private with single levels on both sides. This home features 3 bedrooms plus a large loft, hardwood floors, slab granite counters, plantation shutters, custom California Closets (even in the garage),Nest thermostats and so much more! Newer A/C units, newer water heater, security system, soft water system, R/O system-this place is loaded! Perfect oasis out back with stunning pool, built in BBQ, and those amazing double fairway mountain view. This home is ready and waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22235 N 51ST Street have any available units?
22235 N 51ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22235 N 51ST Street have?
Some of 22235 N 51ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22235 N 51ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
22235 N 51ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22235 N 51ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 22235 N 51ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22235 N 51ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 22235 N 51ST Street offers parking.
Does 22235 N 51ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22235 N 51ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22235 N 51ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 22235 N 51ST Street has a pool.
Does 22235 N 51ST Street have accessible units?
No, 22235 N 51ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22235 N 51ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22235 N 51ST Street has units with dishwashers.

