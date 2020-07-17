All apartments in Phoenix
2222 W Morten Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM

2222 W Morten Avenue

2222 W Morten Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2222 W Morten Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Ready today! Centrally located single level duplex unit with private backyard. Clean, well maintained home with newer appliances, blinds, tile flooring throughout and no carpet,. Attached only to one other unit, with a spacious and long front driveway. Plenty of room for parking and nice sized fenced in private backyard area. Perfectly located just off the I-17 in an established neighborhood with very easy access to the freeway. Rent amount includes water, but there is an additional 2.3% city rental tax. The owners prefer long term tenants but looking for a 12 month minimum. See it soon - it will lease quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

