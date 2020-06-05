All apartments in Phoenix
2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2

2222 East Pueblo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2222 East Pueblo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d247bc50f6 ---- Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696 Move-In Special:Two Weeks Free Rent Blue paradise! Super cute, clean and neat, affordable 2 bedroom one bath unit in central location. It is minutes to Downtown Phoenix with all the restaurant, entertainment and sport venues. This is a spacious home, has a security door, double stainless sinks, refrigerator, microwave, good closet space, plenty of parking in lot. Easy move in. Make it your next home, call us today! STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: Vinyl GARAGE/PARKING: Parking Spaces KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, microwave PROPERTY TYPE: Duplex UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1985 YARD: Desert Landscaping Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Dave Miller All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2 have any available units?
2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2 have?
Some of 2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 E Pueblo Ave Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
