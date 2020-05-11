2215 E. Granite View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

5 Bedroom/3 Bath Home - Enjoy mountain views from the family room, kitchen formal dining and master bedroom. Master bedroom has private balcony. Home features a 3 car garage, fireplace in the family room, bedroom and bath with shower down stairs, 3 bedrooms, plus master suite upstairs.



***AVAILABLE FOR 6 OR 12 MONTH LEASE***



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1995

Cleaning Fee: $300

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1995

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

No pets please



Upon approved application the $1995 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



