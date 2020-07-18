All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:44 AM

2213 West Cortez Street

2213 West Cortez Street · (480) 382-9681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2213 West Cortez Street, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,249

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1282 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Three bedroom house located at 19th Ave & Cactus! Ready for Immediate Move In! This house is a three bedroom, two bathroom home with a kitchen, living room, and a large back yard! Easy access to the I-17, close to parks, shopping, and North Mountain. No Pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. $125 non-refundable Administrative Fee due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1249 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 West Cortez Street have any available units?
2213 West Cortez Street has a unit available for $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2213 West Cortez Street currently offering any rent specials?
2213 West Cortez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 West Cortez Street pet-friendly?
No, 2213 West Cortez Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2213 West Cortez Street offer parking?
No, 2213 West Cortez Street does not offer parking.
Does 2213 West Cortez Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 West Cortez Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 West Cortez Street have a pool?
No, 2213 West Cortez Street does not have a pool.
Does 2213 West Cortez Street have accessible units?
No, 2213 West Cortez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 West Cortez Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 West Cortez Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 West Cortez Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 West Cortez Street does not have units with air conditioning.
