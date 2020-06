Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

This is a sharp, clean home in well kept subdivision of Casa del Rockridge. Great floor plan featuring and all tile downstairs, open kitchen with dark stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances and Island. Upstairs you will find a huge loft area perfect for a play, game room, or expansive office, plus 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths. Located just off both the 101 Loop, and I-17 freeways with easy access to all of the North Valley.