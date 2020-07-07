21846 N 41st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d1eff900e ---- Highly Sought after Desert Ridge Home, 3 Bedroom with Den/Office. Home is Freshly painted. Wood laminate flooring with tile downstairs and carpet up in all Bedrooms. Low maintenance backyard and front maintained by HOA. Close to Desert Ridge Shopping, 202, 51 and 101 Fwy. Tenant occupied until 7/31.



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nPet Deposit $200 per Pet nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount: Available for First Responders and Militaryn 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage