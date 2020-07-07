All apartments in Phoenix
21846 N 41st St
21846 N 41st St

21846 North 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

21846 North 41st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d1eff900e ---- Highly Sought after Desert Ridge Home, 3 Bedroom with Den/Office. Home is Freshly painted. Wood laminate flooring with tile downstairs and carpet up in all Bedrooms. Low maintenance backyard and front maintained by HOA. Close to Desert Ridge Shopping, 202, 51 and 101 Fwy. Tenant occupied until 7/31.

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nPet Deposit $200 per Pet nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount: Available for First Responders and Militaryn 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21846 N 41st St have any available units?
21846 N 41st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21846 N 41st St have?
Some of 21846 N 41st St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21846 N 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
21846 N 41st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21846 N 41st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21846 N 41st St is pet friendly.
Does 21846 N 41st St offer parking?
Yes, 21846 N 41st St offers parking.
Does 21846 N 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21846 N 41st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21846 N 41st St have a pool?
No, 21846 N 41st St does not have a pool.
Does 21846 N 41st St have accessible units?
No, 21846 N 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 21846 N 41st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 21846 N 41st St does not have units with dishwashers.

