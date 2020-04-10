All apartments in Phoenix
21713 N 36TH Street
21713 N 36TH Street

21713 North 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

21713 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
garage
Fabulous fireside home - Asacha model - in award winning fireside desert ridge community, features 5 bedrooms den, loft, & 4.5 baths. Enjoy Arizona evenings around your private courtyard entry. Mature custom front and backyard landscaping, striking oversized great room with spiral staircase, custom paint throughout the house. Great kitchen featuring large eat up island, stainless appliances, granite countertops, full overlay maple cabinets and generous storage and walk in pantry. Perfectly upgraded interior features 18'' tile, scroll iron stair rail, tile open floor plan w/guest casita w/separate entrance. This home is near to Fireside community center & Fireside elementary school, wonderful home to raise your family & entertain guest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21713 N 36TH Street have any available units?
21713 N 36TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21713 N 36TH Street have?
Some of 21713 N 36TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21713 N 36TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
21713 N 36TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21713 N 36TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 21713 N 36TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 21713 N 36TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 21713 N 36TH Street does offer parking.
Does 21713 N 36TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21713 N 36TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21713 N 36TH Street have a pool?
No, 21713 N 36TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 21713 N 36TH Street have accessible units?
No, 21713 N 36TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21713 N 36TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21713 N 36TH Street has units with dishwashers.
