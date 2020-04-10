21713 N 36TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking garage

Fabulous fireside home - Asacha model - in award winning fireside desert ridge community, features 5 bedrooms den, loft, & 4.5 baths. Enjoy Arizona evenings around your private courtyard entry. Mature custom front and backyard landscaping, striking oversized great room with spiral staircase, custom paint throughout the house. Great kitchen featuring large eat up island, stainless appliances, granite countertops, full overlay maple cabinets and generous storage and walk in pantry. Perfectly upgraded interior features 18'' tile, scroll iron stair rail, tile open floor plan w/guest casita w/separate entrance. This home is near to Fireside community center & Fireside elementary school, wonderful home to raise your family & entertain guest.