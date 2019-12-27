All apartments in Phoenix
2168 West Sharon Avenue
Last updated March 11 2020 at 12:28 AM

2168 West Sharon Avenue

2168 West Sharon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2168 West Sharon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Moon Valley Gardens

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
**1 week free with February move-in!!**

Move In Ready! Spacious single story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a private pool in Moon Valley Garden! * Pool Service Included*. Super convenient location provides easy access to freeways, close to schools and shopping. NO PETS

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2168 West Sharon Avenue have any available units?
2168 West Sharon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2168 West Sharon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2168 West Sharon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2168 West Sharon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2168 West Sharon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2168 West Sharon Avenue offer parking?
No, 2168 West Sharon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2168 West Sharon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2168 West Sharon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2168 West Sharon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2168 West Sharon Avenue has a pool.
Does 2168 West Sharon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2168 West Sharon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2168 West Sharon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2168 West Sharon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2168 West Sharon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2168 West Sharon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
