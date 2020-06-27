2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277

Amenities

Check out this beautiful townhouse which features the kitchen and living room on the first floor and two split master bedrooms, walk-in closets, and two full bathrooms on the second floor. This unique townhouse is located at Villagio at Happy Valley and I-17, Loop 101, near Shops at Norterra, Deer Valley Airport, as well as many other shopping opportunities.



Water, Trash, and Sewage is included in the rent.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



