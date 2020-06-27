All apartments in Phoenix
2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277
Last updated July 8 2019 at 5:54 PM

2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277

2150 W Alameda Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2150 W Alameda Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this beautiful townhouse which features the kitchen and living room on the first floor and two split master bedrooms, walk-in closets, and two full bathrooms on the second floor. This unique townhouse is located at Villagio at Happy Valley and I-17, Loop 101, near Shops at Norterra, Deer Valley Airport, as well as many other shopping opportunities.

Water, Trash, and Sewage is included in the rent.

Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277 have any available units?
2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277 currently offering any rent specials?
2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277 is pet friendly.
Does 2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277 offer parking?
No, 2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277 does not offer parking.
Does 2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277 have a pool?
No, 2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277 does not have a pool.
Does 2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277 have accessible units?
No, 2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277 does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2150 W Alameda RD Unit # 1277 has units with air conditioning.
