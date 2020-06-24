All apartments in Phoenix
21437 N 39TH Way
21437 N 39TH Way

21437 North 39th Way · No Longer Available
Location

21437 North 39th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
pool
hot tub
tennis court
In Fabulous fireside community at desert ridge, this is Pulte's highly sought after Redwood floor plan having 4 bedrooms, plus an office and Loft or game room. The master suite has a sitting room and a luxurious bathroom, and the first floor private guest room also has an en-suite bath. The Kitchen is a true entertainers delight with 48'' built-in Monogram Stainless refrigerator, gas cook-top, dbl ovens and built in microwave. Make sure to check the Awarding winning Community Center with heated pools, spa, tennis, Basketball and work out center. Convenient location near shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy freeway access to 51 and 101. Top ranked schools are within walking distance!!! Monthly landscaping service is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21437 N 39TH Way have any available units?
21437 N 39TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21437 N 39TH Way have?
Some of 21437 N 39TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21437 N 39TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
21437 N 39TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21437 N 39TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 21437 N 39TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 21437 N 39TH Way offer parking?
No, 21437 N 39TH Way does not offer parking.
Does 21437 N 39TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21437 N 39TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21437 N 39TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 21437 N 39TH Way has a pool.
Does 21437 N 39TH Way have accessible units?
No, 21437 N 39TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21437 N 39TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21437 N 39TH Way has units with dishwashers.
