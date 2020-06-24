21437 N 39TH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse game room pool hot tub tennis court

In Fabulous fireside community at desert ridge, this is Pulte's highly sought after Redwood floor plan having 4 bedrooms, plus an office and Loft or game room. The master suite has a sitting room and a luxurious bathroom, and the first floor private guest room also has an en-suite bath. The Kitchen is a true entertainers delight with 48'' built-in Monogram Stainless refrigerator, gas cook-top, dbl ovens and built in microwave. Make sure to check the Awarding winning Community Center with heated pools, spa, tennis, Basketball and work out center. Convenient location near shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy freeway access to 51 and 101. Top ranked schools are within walking distance!!! Monthly landscaping service is included.