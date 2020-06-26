All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 22 2019 at 7:06 AM

2134 W Ian Dr

2134 West Ian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2134 West Ian Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Silva Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Single-Story detached 3 bdr/ 2 bath located in the Silva Mountain II gated community with tasteful upgrades throughout. Featuring neutral paint, tile floors throughout, round over counter bath sinks, tile/granite in both bathrooms, large master suite with huge walk-in closet, plus a gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ granite breakfast bar and gas appliances. Mountain views from the front of the home. Low maintenance landscaping in both the front and backyard.
15-20 min commute to Downtown Phx & Phx Intl Airport.
$1695/mo (No pets, HOA included), $1695 security deposit (1 yr lease min). If interested contact owner at 928-581-7999.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 W Ian Dr have any available units?
2134 W Ian Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 W Ian Dr have?
Some of 2134 W Ian Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 W Ian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2134 W Ian Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 W Ian Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2134 W Ian Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2134 W Ian Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2134 W Ian Dr offers parking.
Does 2134 W Ian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2134 W Ian Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 W Ian Dr have a pool?
No, 2134 W Ian Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2134 W Ian Dr have accessible units?
No, 2134 W Ian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 W Ian Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2134 W Ian Dr has units with dishwashers.
