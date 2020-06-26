2134 W Ian Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Single-Story detached 3 bdr/ 2 bath located in the Silva Mountain II gated community with tasteful upgrades throughout. Featuring neutral paint, tile floors throughout, round over counter bath sinks, tile/granite in both bathrooms, large master suite with huge walk-in closet, plus a gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ granite breakfast bar and gas appliances. Mountain views from the front of the home. Low maintenance landscaping in both the front and backyard.

15-20 min commute to Downtown Phx & Phx Intl Airport.

$1695/mo (No pets, HOA included), $1695 security deposit (1 yr lease min). If interested contact owner at 928-581-7999.