2134 W Ian Dr

Amenities
Single-Story detached 3 bdr/ 2 bath located in the Silva Mountain II gated community with tasteful upgrades throughout. Featuring neutral paint, tile floors throughout, round over counter bath sinks, tile/granite in both bathrooms, large master suite with huge walk-in closet, plus a gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ granite breakfast bar and gas appliances. Mountain views from the front of the home. Low maintenance landscaping in both the front and backyard.
15-20 min commute to Downtown Phx & Phx Intl Airport.
$1695/mo (No pets, HOA included), $1695 security deposit (1 yr lease min). If interested contact owner at 928-581-7999.