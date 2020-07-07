All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:11 PM

2102 W MORTEN Avenue

2102 West Morten Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2102 West Morten Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 2bd/1ba single family home. Desirable corner lot on the first floor and tucked away from it all. This home will fit you perfectly with an open kitchen, large living room, huge bathroom with tub and shower, dining area, walk-in slide closets, and a HUGE yard, A WORKSHOP, and storage unit. Outside - You won't believe the area as its next to all the major Hot Spots to include Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Phoenix Mountain Reserves/Parks, Metro center, Paradise Valley Mall, and in fact, it is only a 10 minute drive from Arizona State University West Campus

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 W MORTEN Avenue have any available units?
2102 W MORTEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 W MORTEN Avenue have?
Some of 2102 W MORTEN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 W MORTEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2102 W MORTEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 W MORTEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2102 W MORTEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2102 W MORTEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2102 W MORTEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 2102 W MORTEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 W MORTEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 W MORTEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2102 W MORTEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2102 W MORTEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2102 W MORTEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 W MORTEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 W MORTEN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

