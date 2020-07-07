2102 W MORTEN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cozy 2bd/1ba single family home. Desirable corner lot on the first floor and tucked away from it all. This home will fit you perfectly with an open kitchen, large living room, huge bathroom with tub and shower, dining area, walk-in slide closets, and a HUGE yard, A WORKSHOP, and storage unit. Outside - You won't believe the area as its next to all the major Hot Spots to include Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Phoenix Mountain Reserves/Parks, Metro center, Paradise Valley Mall, and in fact, it is only a 10 minute drive from Arizona State University West Campus