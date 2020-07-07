2102 W Cactus Wren Dr

Amenities

Home is in great conditions, majority of the place is tile. Bedrooms have carpet that has been recently replaced. Like new appliances (gas stove) and yard has an enclosed area. Conveniently has one garage spot available, along with a washer and dryer room, lastly the pool service is included!



Beautiful home with Garage & Pool, Plantation Shutters, Tile Floors, Gas Range and Microwave, Pantry, Ceiling Fans, Fenced Pool, Enclosed Patio, 1 Car Garage, Separate Laundry Room/Storage Area. Conveniently located to Shopping, Expressway and Many Amenities.



