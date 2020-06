Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

This is a great house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home has tile in all the right places and carpet in the bedrooms. Blinds through out. Kitchen features refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Master suite features large bedroom, dual sinks, closets. Backyard has covered patio and RV Gate.