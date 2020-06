Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool fireplace

HOME NOW VACANT(MAY 1ST) AND READY FOR MOVE IN. LOCKBOX ON NOW! Fantastic 2615 sq ft 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom southwest contemporary on a wonderful south facing view lot! There is Travertine stone flooring throughout the home and all bedrooms and bathrooms finished in stone. All dual pane windows in the home with large view windows in the living room looking north to the mountains. The chefs kitchen has gas cooking, granite counters, double ovens. The master bedroom and two other bedrooms are on one side of the home and the large guest bedroom with its own bathroom is split to the other side of the home. The home has skylights that provide abundant sunlight into the home. The landscape is easy care desert front and back. The fenced pool in the backyard will be a delight to swim in.