2012 S.85th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Huge home with loft with tons of living space! Large back yard with a fire pit to enjoy the outdoors. Gorgeous stocked kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, oven/electric stove, dishwasher and disposal. Laundry room with washer/dryer included.



Features:

-1979 sq ft

-Built in 2003

-3 bed/2 bath

-Kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, oven/electric stove, dishwasher and disposal

-Laundry room with washer/dryer

-Tile & wood floors

-Ceiling fans

-Blinds on windows

-Walk in closet

-Fireplace in living room

-Large backyard with big patio and fire pit and seating