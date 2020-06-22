All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20030 N 20th Way

20030 North 20th Way · No Longer Available
Location

20030 North 20th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7eb593c0b3 ----

Looking for that Perfect North Phoenix! Spacious, Affordable plus a great location? Look no further! This Beautiful North Phoenix home, is off Cave Creek with easy access to 101 / 51. Close to everything; easy to commute routes, prime shopping at Desert Ridge Shopping, quick trips to Cave Creek for Lunch, or easy escape from the Valley on the weekends!!
This fantastic 3bd/2.5ba is nestled in the Boulder Mountain community and is set on a quiet cul-de-sac street. The home (over 2100 sf) has a DEN on the first level, along with a great room just off the kitchen. Kitchen has Island, Breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, dishwasher, fridge, stove/oven and built-in microwave. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and a HUGE LOFT which comes with pool table!! Laundry room is also upstairs, so no dragging laundry up and down the stairs! Master Suite has dual sinks and walk in his and her closets. Come check out this house before its gone. Private yard, 2 car garage and private community park is just steps away. This is a great house and a super location!

STATUS: Vacant
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

AREA INFORMATION: Near the 101 and Cave Creek, with Desert Ridge a short distance away
FLOORING: Tile and Carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, Stove/Oven and built-in Microwave, (Fridge and Washer & Dryer are in home but not maintained or warranted by owner)
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1998
YARD: Front yard has Desert Landscaping
Additional Amenities: Pool Table included!

HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi Katzman

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months

Ceiling Fan
Disposal
Dryer
Pool
W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

