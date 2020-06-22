20030 N 20th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7eb593c0b3 ----



Looking for that Perfect North Phoenix! Spacious, Affordable plus a great location? Look no further! This Beautiful North Phoenix home, is off Cave Creek with easy access to 101 / 51. Close to everything; easy to commute routes, prime shopping at Desert Ridge Shopping, quick trips to Cave Creek for Lunch, or easy escape from the Valley on the weekends!!

This fantastic 3bd/2.5ba is nestled in the Boulder Mountain community and is set on a quiet cul-de-sac street. The home (over 2100 sf) has a DEN on the first level, along with a great room just off the kitchen. Kitchen has Island, Breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, dishwasher, fridge, stove/oven and built-in microwave. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and a HUGE LOFT which comes with pool table!! Laundry room is also upstairs, so no dragging laundry up and down the stairs! Master Suite has dual sinks and walk in his and her closets. Come check out this house before its gone. Private yard, 2 car garage and private community park is just steps away. This is a great house and a super location!



STATUS: Vacant

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card



AREA INFORMATION: Near the 101 and Cave Creek, with Desert Ridge a short distance away

FLOORING: Tile and Carpet

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, Stove/Oven and built-in Microwave, (Fridge and Washer & Dryer are in home but not maintained or warranted by owner)

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 1998

YARD: Front yard has Desert Landscaping

Additional Amenities: Pool Table included!



HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi Katzman



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



Service Star Realty

2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA

Phone: 1 480-426-9696



