Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
19841 North 35th Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:54 PM

19841 North 35th Street

19841 North 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

19841 North 35th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Kitchen has stainless appliances, disposal, sink, faucet, fans & light fixtures* Automatic timer/drip system for front & backyard landscaping * Security screen door & security system * Tile and laminate wood floors throughout (except carpet in Master) and wood blinds on windows * Large backyard that backs to CAP canal for extra privacy * CENTRALIZED location: Paradise Valley schools, near Costco, the 101 & 51 * Washer, dryer and refrigerator included!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email AJ@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19841 North 35th Street have any available units?
19841 North 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19841 North 35th Street have?
Some of 19841 North 35th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19841 North 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
19841 North 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19841 North 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19841 North 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 19841 North 35th Street offer parking?
No, 19841 North 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 19841 North 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19841 North 35th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19841 North 35th Street have a pool?
No, 19841 North 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 19841 North 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 19841 North 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19841 North 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19841 North 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

