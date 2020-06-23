All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 19611 N 33RD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
19611 N 33RD Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19611 N 33RD Street

19611 North 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19611 North 33rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
What a wonderful property, in a prime, centrally located neighborhood. Situated between all single story homes, you will love the added privacy. This home features a large living and family room, a breakfast nook, eat in kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, stained concrete floors, decorative paint, an office/bedroom downstairs, a large master, 2 additional bedrooms and a jack and jill bath upstairs. Bonus storage under the stair case. The backyard has an extended patio and a sparkling pool, perfect for relaxing - Lease price DOES include pool service. Lots of storage cabinets and work space in the garage. All within walking distance to the elementary school. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19611 N 33RD Street have any available units?
19611 N 33RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19611 N 33RD Street have?
Some of 19611 N 33RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19611 N 33RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
19611 N 33RD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19611 N 33RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 19611 N 33RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19611 N 33RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 19611 N 33RD Street does offer parking.
Does 19611 N 33RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19611 N 33RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19611 N 33RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 19611 N 33RD Street has a pool.
Does 19611 N 33RD Street have accessible units?
No, 19611 N 33RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19611 N 33RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19611 N 33RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College