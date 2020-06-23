19611 N 33RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

What a wonderful property, in a prime, centrally located neighborhood. Situated between all single story homes, you will love the added privacy. This home features a large living and family room, a breakfast nook, eat in kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, stained concrete floors, decorative paint, an office/bedroom downstairs, a large master, 2 additional bedrooms and a jack and jill bath upstairs. Bonus storage under the stair case. The backyard has an extended patio and a sparkling pool, perfect for relaxing - Lease price DOES include pool service. Lots of storage cabinets and work space in the garage. All within walking distance to the elementary school. Don't miss this one!