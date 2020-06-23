All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

1958 W MEADOW Drive

1958 West Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1958 West Meadow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Village Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Totally remodeled, professionally painted, beautiful three bedroom, two bath, fantastic open floor plan house with fireplace in a premium cul-de-sac location. Tile flooring. Kitchen has Quartz counter top, all new Stainless Steel appliances including, refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher. Ceiling fans throughout. Security system. Two-car garage with automatic garage door opener. Separate indoor laundry room equipped with washer, dryer and plentiful cabinet space. Huge backyard has a covered patio, a grassy area, a 13 foot RV gate, lots of room inside yard for parking and storage shed. Easy access to both the I-17 and the Loop 101 freeways. Close to Honor Health Deer Valley Hospital and schools and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1958 W MEADOW Drive have any available units?
1958 W MEADOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1958 W MEADOW Drive have?
Some of 1958 W MEADOW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1958 W MEADOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1958 W MEADOW Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1958 W MEADOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1958 W MEADOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1958 W MEADOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1958 W MEADOW Drive does offer parking.
Does 1958 W MEADOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1958 W MEADOW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1958 W MEADOW Drive have a pool?
No, 1958 W MEADOW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1958 W MEADOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 1958 W MEADOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1958 W MEADOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1958 W MEADOW Drive has units with dishwashers.
