1958 W MEADOW Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Totally remodeled, professionally painted, beautiful three bedroom, two bath, fantastic open floor plan house with fireplace in a premium cul-de-sac location. Tile flooring. Kitchen has Quartz counter top, all new Stainless Steel appliances including, refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher. Ceiling fans throughout. Security system. Two-car garage with automatic garage door opener. Separate indoor laundry room equipped with washer, dryer and plentiful cabinet space. Huge backyard has a covered patio, a grassy area, a 13 foot RV gate, lots of room inside yard for parking and storage shed. Easy access to both the I-17 and the Loop 101 freeways. Close to Honor Health Deer Valley Hospital and schools and shopping centers.