19401 North 36th Place

**Landscaping services included** Highly desirable urban area! Great, corner lot, 3 bedroom + 2 bath home in Paradise Valley. This home features an upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinets, large island, stainless steel appliances, & eat-in kitchen. Kitchen opens up to large family room. Large open living room with fireplace. Master Suite includes full master bathroom, double sinks, tub/shower, and walk-in closet. Covered patio with lush green astroturf and desert landscaping, mature pine trees, ash trees, shrubs, and flowers. Other great details of the home include: designer security door, window sunscreens, 18' tile, Berber carpet, ceiling fans, Levelor Up/Down blinds, & Tiffany style lamp. Freshly painted wall including accent walls, new hot water heater, new stainless steel kitchen sink with designer faucet. Two car garage. Conveniently located close to shopping (Desert Ridge, Costco, PV Mall), PV Golf Course, PV Community College and MIM (Musical Instrument Museum). Easy Access to 51 and 101 freeways.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 dog or 1 cat < 35 lbs- Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



