Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1940 E Sharon Drive

1940 East Sharon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1940 East Sharon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Rustic Remodel in North Phoenix w/ no HOA, RV Parking & a Solar Heated, Pebbletec Pool & Spa. Kitchen has GORGEOUS finishes including Stainless Steel Appliances, Hammered Copper Sink, Knotty Alder Cabinetry w/ accent lighting, Vega Wood Beams, Tile Backsplash & Rainforest Verde Marble. All four bedrooms are upstairs including Master Bedroom w/ vaulted ceilings, HUGE Walk In Closet & remodeled spa-like bathroom w/ granite counter tops & vessel bowls, tiled walk in shower w/ multiple shower heads (including rain shower), soaking tub, river rock floor & glass backsplash w/ exit to private balcony. Situated on an over-sized, corner lot.$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 E Sharon Drive have any available units?
1940 E Sharon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 E Sharon Drive have?
Some of 1940 E Sharon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 E Sharon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1940 E Sharon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 E Sharon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1940 E Sharon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1940 E Sharon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1940 E Sharon Drive does offer parking.
Does 1940 E Sharon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 E Sharon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 E Sharon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1940 E Sharon Drive has a pool.
Does 1940 E Sharon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1940 E Sharon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 E Sharon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 E Sharon Drive has units with dishwashers.
