1940 E Sharon Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous Rustic Remodel in North Phoenix w/ no HOA, RV Parking & a Solar Heated, Pebbletec Pool & Spa. Kitchen has GORGEOUS finishes including Stainless Steel Appliances, Hammered Copper Sink, Knotty Alder Cabinetry w/ accent lighting, Vega Wood Beams, Tile Backsplash & Rainforest Verde Marble. All four bedrooms are upstairs including Master Bedroom w/ vaulted ceilings, HUGE Walk In Closet & remodeled spa-like bathroom w/ granite counter tops & vessel bowls, tiled walk in shower w/ multiple shower heads (including rain shower), soaking tub, river rock floor & glass backsplash w/ exit to private balcony. Situated on an over-sized, corner lot.$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.