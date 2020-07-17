All apartments in Phoenix
1939 East Raymond Street
1939 East Raymond Street

1939 East Raymond Street · (602) 456-7299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1939 East Raymond Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cute and quaint starter home! Perfect for a small family. Home features fresh paint throughout interior. New carpet throughout along with newly installed Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Kitchen has brand new stainless appliances, and painted cabinets. Close to freeways, airport, ASU, hiking, shopping, and commercial area. No pets or smokers in this property.
Washer & Dryer will be installed before Move-in.
Application fee: $40 per applicant
Renter Requirement:
Income 3x Rent
Clean background
Credit & Rental History (depends)
Cute and quaint starter home (~1300 sq ft) for a small family. Home features fresh paint throughout interior. New carpet throughout along with newly installed Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Kitchen has brand new stainless appliances and painted cabinets. Property is located close to the freeway, airport, shopping, hiking, and commercial area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 East Raymond Street have any available units?
1939 East Raymond Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1939 East Raymond Street currently offering any rent specials?
1939 East Raymond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 East Raymond Street pet-friendly?
No, 1939 East Raymond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1939 East Raymond Street offer parking?
No, 1939 East Raymond Street does not offer parking.
Does 1939 East Raymond Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1939 East Raymond Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 East Raymond Street have a pool?
No, 1939 East Raymond Street does not have a pool.
Does 1939 East Raymond Street have accessible units?
No, 1939 East Raymond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 East Raymond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1939 East Raymond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1939 East Raymond Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1939 East Raymond Street does not have units with air conditioning.
