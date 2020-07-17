1939 East Raymond Street

Amenities

Cute and quaint starter home! Perfect for a small family. Home features fresh paint throughout interior. New carpet throughout along with newly installed Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Kitchen has brand new stainless appliances, and painted cabinets. Close to freeways, airport, ASU, hiking, shopping, and commercial area. No pets or smokers in this property.

Washer & Dryer will be installed before Move-in.

Application fee: $40 per applicant

Renter Requirement:

Income 3x Rent

Clean background

Credit & Rental History (depends)

