Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1919 E. Hazelwood St.
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:51 PM

1919 E. Hazelwood St.

1919 East Hazelwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1919 East Hazelwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/124758c080 ---- Charming Biltmore home just minutes from everything the area has to with plenty of restaurants & shopping in walking distance! Large home with brand new A/C featuring 4 bed & 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious private backyard with plenty of storage and a carport! Homes in this area don\'t last, so schedule a showing today! NO PETS PLEASE. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 E. Hazelwood St. have any available units?
1919 E. Hazelwood St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1919 E. Hazelwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
1919 E. Hazelwood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 E. Hazelwood St. pet-friendly?
No, 1919 E. Hazelwood St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1919 E. Hazelwood St. offer parking?
Yes, 1919 E. Hazelwood St. offers parking.
Does 1919 E. Hazelwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 E. Hazelwood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 E. Hazelwood St. have a pool?
No, 1919 E. Hazelwood St. does not have a pool.
Does 1919 E. Hazelwood St. have accessible units?
No, 1919 E. Hazelwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 E. Hazelwood St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 E. Hazelwood St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 E. Hazelwood St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1919 E. Hazelwood St. has units with air conditioning.
