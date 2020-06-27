1919 E. Hazelwood St.

Amenities

carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities carport parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/124758c080 ---- Charming Biltmore home just minutes from everything the area has to with plenty of restaurants & shopping in walking distance! Large home with brand new A/C featuring 4 bed & 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious private backyard with plenty of storage and a carport! Homes in this area don\'t last, so schedule a showing today! NO PETS PLEASE. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.