Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
19049 N 31st Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19049 N 31st Place

19049 North 31st Place · No Longer Available
Location

19049 North 31st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This Cul-de-sac lot, beautiful home situated on a 9,000+ lot. Large swimming pool. Spit floor plan. Surround sound in living room. No carpet in the house, fully remodeled showers, Silestone counter tops. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms, vaulted ceiling. The expansive living room with vaulted ceilings opens up to a rear patio with a deck artificial grass and real grass area. The pergola looks out the pool. Easy access to freeway 51 & I101. Paradise Valley school district. Great shopping. Pool service is included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19049 N 31st Place have any available units?
19049 N 31st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19049 N 31st Place have?
Some of 19049 N 31st Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19049 N 31st Place currently offering any rent specials?
19049 N 31st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19049 N 31st Place pet-friendly?
No, 19049 N 31st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19049 N 31st Place offer parking?
No, 19049 N 31st Place does not offer parking.
Does 19049 N 31st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19049 N 31st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19049 N 31st Place have a pool?
Yes, 19049 N 31st Place has a pool.
Does 19049 N 31st Place have accessible units?
No, 19049 N 31st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19049 N 31st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19049 N 31st Place has units with dishwashers.
