19049 N 31st Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This Cul-de-sac lot, beautiful home situated on a 9,000+ lot. Large swimming pool. Spit floor plan. Surround sound in living room. No carpet in the house, fully remodeled showers, Silestone counter tops. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms, vaulted ceiling. The expansive living room with vaulted ceilings opens up to a rear patio with a deck artificial grass and real grass area. The pergola looks out the pool. Easy access to freeway 51 & I101. Paradise Valley school district. Great shopping. Pool service is included