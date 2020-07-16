All apartments in Phoenix
18633 N 45TH Place
18633 N 45TH Place

18633 North 45th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18633 North 45th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
All showings to be from 12-2pm on 7/19/20, all applications will be reviewed at 12pm on 7/20. Location! Location! Location! Updated, Clean and privacy is what you'll find in this open home. Vaulted Ceilings and skylights provide and open feel throughout this split floorpan. HOA maintains the front yard, the backyard is low maintenance with a large covered patio. Recent updates include new flooring, paint, window coverings and lighting. Great easy access to the 101 & 51, Mayo Hospital, American Express & Desert Ridge. This beauty won't last long due to it's immaculate condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18633 N 45TH Place have any available units?
18633 N 45TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18633 N 45TH Place have?
Some of 18633 N 45TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18633 N 45TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18633 N 45TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18633 N 45TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 18633 N 45TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18633 N 45TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 18633 N 45TH Place offers parking.
Does 18633 N 45TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18633 N 45TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18633 N 45TH Place have a pool?
No, 18633 N 45TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 18633 N 45TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18633 N 45TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18633 N 45TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18633 N 45TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
