18633 N 45TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

All showings to be from 12-2pm on 7/19/20, all applications will be reviewed at 12pm on 7/20. Location! Location! Location! Updated, Clean and privacy is what you'll find in this open home. Vaulted Ceilings and skylights provide and open feel throughout this split floorpan. HOA maintains the front yard, the backyard is low maintenance with a large covered patio. Recent updates include new flooring, paint, window coverings and lighting. Great easy access to the 101 & 51, Mayo Hospital, American Express & Desert Ridge. This beauty won't last long due to it's immaculate condition.