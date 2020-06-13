Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

1834 E Kings Ave Available 07/09/20 North Phoenix 2 Bed/2 Bath Home available in July - ASK ABOUT OUR DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM! 2 bedroom/2 bath home with open floor plan, high vaulted ceilings, 18''X18'' tile in family room, kitchen and eating area. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, designer backsplash with large window overlooking backyard. Large back patio is great for entertaining. Large Master bedroom with private bath and 2nd bedroom w/ high ceiling. Updated guest bath w/shower bath combo.



STATUS: Occupied

AVAILABLE DATE: 07/09/2020



TYPE: Duplex

YEAR BUILT: 1982

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS:2

SQ FT: 910

GARAGE: 1 car

FENCED YARD: Yes



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: Cat OK/Small Dog OK

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee

? Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half months rent minimum coverage (See below), or

? Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one months rent (Refundable)

? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)

? City Tax (Varies depending on City)

? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (nonrefundable)



DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:

Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

Monthly premium starting at $5/month

Call for more details or click the link below for more info

Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/



Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President



(RLNE4821065)