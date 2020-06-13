All apartments in Phoenix
1834 E Kings Ave

1834 East Kings Avenue · (480) 616-2098 ext. 102
Location

1834 East Kings Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1834 E Kings Ave · Avail. Jul 9

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
1834 E Kings Ave Available 07/09/20 North Phoenix 2 Bed/2 Bath Home available in July - ASK ABOUT OUR DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM! 2 bedroom/2 bath home with open floor plan, high vaulted ceilings, 18''X18'' tile in family room, kitchen and eating area. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, designer backsplash with large window overlooking backyard. Large back patio is great for entertaining. Large Master bedroom with private bath and 2nd bedroom w/ high ceiling. Updated guest bath w/shower bath combo.

STATUS: Occupied
AVAILABLE DATE: 07/09/2020

TYPE: Duplex
YEAR BUILT: 1982
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS:2
SQ FT: 910
GARAGE: 1 car
FENCED YARD: Yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Cat OK/Small Dog OK
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half months rent minimum coverage (See below), or
? Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one months rent (Refundable)
? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (nonrefundable)

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
Monthly premium starting at $5/month
Call for more details or click the link below for more info
Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/

Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE4821065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

