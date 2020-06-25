1820 E ROSE Lane

Amenities
Spacious ranch home available for immediate occupancy in the heart of Phoenix, just west of the Biltmore area. 3 BD, 2 BA in the main home, plus a 1 BD, 1 BA attached guest apartment with separate front entrance (also great for a home office). Large Living Room, Family Room & Dining Room, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher & gas range/oven, 2 fireplaces and newer A/C unit. Huge irrigated yard with lush trees in a quiet setting with shady front porch and back patio. 2-car carport. Pets welcome by approval. Non-smoking. Tenant to maintain landscaping, plus pay all utilities including water, sewer, electric, gas, irrigation, pest control & optional cable/internet & security. No HOA.