Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:16 AM

1820 E ROSE Lane

1820 East Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1820 East Rose Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious ranch home available for immediate occupancy in the heart of Phoenix, just west of the Biltmore area. 3 BD, 2 BA in the main home, plus a 1 BD, 1 BA attached guest apartment with separate front entrance (also great for a home office). Large Living Room, Family Room & Dining Room, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher & gas range/oven, 2 fireplaces and newer A/C unit. Huge irrigated yard with lush trees in a quiet setting with shady front porch and back patio. 2-car carport. Pets welcome by approval. Non-smoking. Tenant to maintain landscaping, plus pay all utilities including water, sewer, electric, gas, irrigation, pest control & optional cable/internet & security. No HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 E ROSE Lane have any available units?
1820 E ROSE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 E ROSE Lane have?
Some of 1820 E ROSE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 E ROSE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1820 E ROSE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 E ROSE Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 E ROSE Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1820 E ROSE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1820 E ROSE Lane offers parking.
Does 1820 E ROSE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 E ROSE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 E ROSE Lane have a pool?
No, 1820 E ROSE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1820 E ROSE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1820 E ROSE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 E ROSE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 E ROSE Lane has units with dishwashers.
