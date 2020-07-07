17417 N 14TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Located on a quiet street that dead ends to a cul de sac. This home features upgraded flooring, espresso cabinets and a large arched entry way. Vaulted ceiling in living room and lots of windows. Kitchen includes a breakfast bar. Half bath off kitchen. Gorgeous staircase looks down on formal living room. Open area at top of stairs could be used as office, loft, den or playroom.Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.