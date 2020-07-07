All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:15 PM

17417 N 14TH Street

17417 North 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

17417 North 14th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located on a quiet street that dead ends to a cul de sac. This home features upgraded flooring, espresso cabinets and a large arched entry way. Vaulted ceiling in living room and lots of windows. Kitchen includes a breakfast bar. Half bath off kitchen. Gorgeous staircase looks down on formal living room. Open area at top of stairs could be used as office, loft, den or playroom.Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17417 N 14TH Street have any available units?
17417 N 14TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17417 N 14TH Street have?
Some of 17417 N 14TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17417 N 14TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
17417 N 14TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17417 N 14TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 17417 N 14TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17417 N 14TH Street offer parking?
No, 17417 N 14TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 17417 N 14TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17417 N 14TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17417 N 14TH Street have a pool?
No, 17417 N 14TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 17417 N 14TH Street have accessible units?
No, 17417 N 14TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17417 N 14TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17417 N 14TH Street has units with dishwashers.

