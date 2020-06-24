17213 N 27TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location! Put yourself in our place! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with large Den home rests easy on a quiet street. ONE LEVEL LIVING! New family wanted for MID-JULY MOVE IN DATE! Split floor features great room and vaulted ceilings. Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry with plenty of storage. Master includes walk-in closet, separate shower & tub. All appliances included. New carpeting, fresh paint, landscaping, non smoking home. Pets are welcome -lessor approved, Beautiful private community park just across the street, perfect for walking dogs, running, or just enjoying the outdoor AZ weather. Extremely close to the 101 and 51 in 85032. All photos to be replaced with new photos after 4th of July.