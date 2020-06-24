All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 17213 N 27TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17213 N 27TH Place
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:46 AM

17213 N 27TH Place

17213 North 27th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17213 North 27th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location! Put yourself in our place! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with large Den home rests easy on a quiet street. ONE LEVEL LIVING! New family wanted for MID-JULY MOVE IN DATE! Split floor features great room and vaulted ceilings. Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry with plenty of storage. Master includes walk-in closet, separate shower & tub. All appliances included. New carpeting, fresh paint, landscaping, non smoking home. Pets are welcome -lessor approved, Beautiful private community park just across the street, perfect for walking dogs, running, or just enjoying the outdoor AZ weather. Extremely close to the 101 and 51 in 85032. All photos to be replaced with new photos after 4th of July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17213 N 27TH Place have any available units?
17213 N 27TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17213 N 27TH Place have?
Some of 17213 N 27TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17213 N 27TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
17213 N 27TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17213 N 27TH Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 17213 N 27TH Place is pet friendly.
Does 17213 N 27TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 17213 N 27TH Place offers parking.
Does 17213 N 27TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17213 N 27TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17213 N 27TH Place have a pool?
No, 17213 N 27TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 17213 N 27TH Place have accessible units?
No, 17213 N 27TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17213 N 27TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17213 N 27TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College