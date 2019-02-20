1717 E MORTEN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous ROOF DECK single family home! Welcome to Pointe 16! 2019 BRAND NEW BUILD ; custom design throughout home to include a gorgeous barn door in master bedroom;. Thermofoil Gibraltar cabinets, Top of the line Monogram appliances: Soft H20! Convenient; located in highly sought after, North Central Phoenix! Best mountain & city views in entire community! Walking distance to amazing restaurants and shopping. The ground level features a bonus room and full bathroom. The main level is an open concept kitchen and great room with a half bathroom, fully tiled. 36'' gas range/oven, in island micro, hood vent, dishwasher, Quartz countertops with waterfall edge, White Ice, upgraded low voltage and electrical options. Property subject to 2.3% Phoenix rental tax rate.