All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1717 E MORTEN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1717 E MORTEN Avenue
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:48 AM

1717 E MORTEN Avenue

1717 E Morten Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1717 E Morten Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous ROOF DECK single family home! Welcome to Pointe 16! 2019 BRAND NEW BUILD ; custom design throughout home to include a gorgeous barn door in master bedroom;. Thermofoil Gibraltar cabinets, Top of the line Monogram appliances: Soft H20! Convenient; located in highly sought after, North Central Phoenix! Best mountain & city views in entire community! Walking distance to amazing restaurants and shopping. The ground level features a bonus room and full bathroom. The main level is an open concept kitchen and great room with a half bathroom, fully tiled. 36'' gas range/oven, in island micro, hood vent, dishwasher, Quartz countertops with waterfall edge, White Ice, upgraded low voltage and electrical options. Property subject to 2.3% Phoenix rental tax rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 E MORTEN Avenue have any available units?
1717 E MORTEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 E MORTEN Avenue have?
Some of 1717 E MORTEN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 E MORTEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1717 E MORTEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 E MORTEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1717 E MORTEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1717 E MORTEN Avenue offer parking?
No, 1717 E MORTEN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1717 E MORTEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 E MORTEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 E MORTEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1717 E MORTEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1717 E MORTEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1717 E MORTEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 E MORTEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 E MORTEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College