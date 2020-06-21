16639 North 19th Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home backing to a green belt with mountain views to the south across the nice sized yard. Quiet community with no through traffic. Two car garage and open floor plan with large master suite and two bedrooms upstairs, powder room downstairs next to great room. This house located at 16639 N 19th St in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home!*This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3 %* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.