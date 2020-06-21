All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 16639 North 19th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16639 North 19th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16639 North 19th Street

16639 North 19th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16639 North 19th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home backing to a green belt with mountain views to the south across the nice sized yard. Quiet community with no through traffic. Two car garage and open floor plan with large master suite and two bedrooms upstairs, powder room downstairs next to great room. This house located at 16639 N 19th St in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home!*This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3 %* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16639 North 19th Street have any available units?
16639 North 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 16639 North 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
16639 North 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16639 North 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16639 North 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 16639 North 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 16639 North 19th Street does offer parking.
Does 16639 North 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16639 North 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16639 North 19th Street have a pool?
No, 16639 North 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 16639 North 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 16639 North 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16639 North 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16639 North 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16639 North 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16639 North 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College