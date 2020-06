Amenities

Stunning 2-Bedroom 1.75 Bath in Northern Hills, North Phoenix. Conveniently located near shopping centers along the Bell corridor. A Second bathroom that was built in May 2017 with macerating toilet for flawless plumbing. Relax and cuddle next to the fireplace that this home offers. Plenty of parking spaces: garage, carport, and slab parking on driveway. Spacious back yard with storage shed and workshop. This property wont last long, do not hesitate to schedule a showing today!