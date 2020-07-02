16621 N 59TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful 2,168 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Two story vaulted ceilings welcome you into the formal living and dining room, complete with a cozy fireplace and large windows that fill the room with natural light. Updated kitchen with quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, kitchen island, and eat-in dining area. Updated flooring throughout the second level. Master bedroom features vaulted ceiling and a hidden walk-in closet. Large covered patio + pool with pool service included!