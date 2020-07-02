All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 16621 N 59TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16621 N 59TH Place
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

16621 N 59TH Place

16621 North 59th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16621 North 59th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful 2,168 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Two story vaulted ceilings welcome you into the formal living and dining room, complete with a cozy fireplace and large windows that fill the room with natural light. Updated kitchen with quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, kitchen island, and eat-in dining area. Updated flooring throughout the second level. Master bedroom features vaulted ceiling and a hidden walk-in closet. Large covered patio + pool with pool service included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16621 N 59TH Place have any available units?
16621 N 59TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16621 N 59TH Place have?
Some of 16621 N 59TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16621 N 59TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
16621 N 59TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16621 N 59TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 16621 N 59TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16621 N 59TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 16621 N 59TH Place offers parking.
Does 16621 N 59TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16621 N 59TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16621 N 59TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 16621 N 59TH Place has a pool.
Does 16621 N 59TH Place have accessible units?
No, 16621 N 59TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16621 N 59TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16621 N 59TH Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College