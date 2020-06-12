All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:08 AM

1646 E Indianola Ave

1646 East Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1646 East Indianola Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly Remodeled Kitchen with new cabinets, Granite countertops and Oak hardwood floor!
Large Master Bedroom with attached master bath.
Bonus Studio room can be used as Office, Nursery, Walk-in Closet, or Studio
Fenced yard with multipliable shaded trees and Bermuda grass, great shrubs and plants with landscaping included by landlord.
Private attached laundry & storage area with washer and dryer.
2-car off-street, driveway parking.
Communal area breezeway with newly landscaped paving stone pathway that connects all 3 house within the complex which shaded Pergolas, dozens of plants, seating & gathering areas and exterior lighting.
Monitored 8 channel security camera system that covers the alleyway, street front and gate access points.
Newly painted and remodel interior throughout the entire unit.
New tile flooring throughout the entire unit.
New high-quality exterior paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1646 E Indianola Ave have any available units?
1646 E Indianola Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1646 E Indianola Ave have?
Some of 1646 E Indianola Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1646 E Indianola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1646 E Indianola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1646 E Indianola Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1646 E Indianola Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1646 E Indianola Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1646 E Indianola Ave offers parking.
Does 1646 E Indianola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1646 E Indianola Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1646 E Indianola Ave have a pool?
No, 1646 E Indianola Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1646 E Indianola Ave have accessible units?
No, 1646 E Indianola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1646 E Indianola Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1646 E Indianola Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

