1646 E Indianola Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly Remodeled Kitchen with new cabinets, Granite countertops and Oak hardwood floor!

Large Master Bedroom with attached master bath.

Bonus Studio room can be used as Office, Nursery, Walk-in Closet, or Studio

Fenced yard with multipliable shaded trees and Bermuda grass, great shrubs and plants with landscaping included by landlord.

Private attached laundry & storage area with washer and dryer.

2-car off-street, driveway parking.

Communal area breezeway with newly landscaped paving stone pathway that connects all 3 house within the complex which shaded Pergolas, dozens of plants, seating & gathering areas and exterior lighting.

Monitored 8 channel security camera system that covers the alleyway, street front and gate access points.

Newly painted and remodel interior throughout the entire unit.

New tile flooring throughout the entire unit.

New high-quality exterior paint.