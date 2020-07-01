All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

16408 S 18TH Drive

16408 South 18th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16408 South 18th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing furnished vacation home located in Foothills Club West with incredible views of South Mountain backing to open desert with no neighbors behind. Large covered patio with travertine pavers surrounding pebble tec pool with raised patio to soak up the views. Home features three bedrooms with large sitting room in master plus bath with seperate tub and shower, walk in closet. All brand new carpet throughout and wood style plank ceramic flooring. Kitchen features brand new range/over, granite counters with breakfast bar all open to family room and separate formal dining. Single level home with two car garage. Just pack your bags, minutes away from hiking, biking and shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16408 S 18TH Drive have any available units?
16408 S 18TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16408 S 18TH Drive have?
Some of 16408 S 18TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16408 S 18TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16408 S 18TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16408 S 18TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16408 S 18TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16408 S 18TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16408 S 18TH Drive offers parking.
Does 16408 S 18TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16408 S 18TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16408 S 18TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16408 S 18TH Drive has a pool.
Does 16408 S 18TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 16408 S 18TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16408 S 18TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16408 S 18TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

