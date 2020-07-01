16408 S 18TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing furnished vacation home located in Foothills Club West with incredible views of South Mountain backing to open desert with no neighbors behind. Large covered patio with travertine pavers surrounding pebble tec pool with raised patio to soak up the views. Home features three bedrooms with large sitting room in master plus bath with seperate tub and shower, walk in closet. All brand new carpet throughout and wood style plank ceramic flooring. Kitchen features brand new range/over, granite counters with breakfast bar all open to family room and separate formal dining. Single level home with two car garage. Just pack your bags, minutes away from hiking, biking and shopping and restaurants.