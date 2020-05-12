All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

1629 West Betty Elyse Lane

1629 West Betty Elyse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1629 West Betty Elyse Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 This is a 3 bedroom manufactured home on private land. It has all appliances to include washer dryer refrigerator self clean stove microwave dishwasher and disposal
This home is energy efficient and has 2x6 walls and dual Payne windows. It has a block fenced back yard and is in a highly desired school district. This won't last so inquire quickly.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/phoenix-az?lid=12517467

(RLNE5104646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 West Betty Elyse Lane have any available units?
1629 West Betty Elyse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 West Betty Elyse Lane have?
Some of 1629 West Betty Elyse Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 West Betty Elyse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1629 West Betty Elyse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 West Betty Elyse Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1629 West Betty Elyse Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1629 West Betty Elyse Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1629 West Betty Elyse Lane offers parking.
Does 1629 West Betty Elyse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1629 West Betty Elyse Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 West Betty Elyse Lane have a pool?
No, 1629 West Betty Elyse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1629 West Betty Elyse Lane have accessible units?
No, 1629 West Betty Elyse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 West Betty Elyse Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 West Betty Elyse Lane has units with dishwashers.
