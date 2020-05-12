1629 West Betty Elyse Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 This is a 3 bedroom manufactured home on private land. It has all appliances to include washer dryer refrigerator self clean stove microwave dishwasher and disposal

This home is energy efficient and has 2x6 walls and dual Payne windows. It has a block fenced back yard and is in a highly desired school district. This won't last so inquire quickly.



(RLNE5104646)