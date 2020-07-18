All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1625 N 73rd Dr

1625 North 73rd Drive · (833) 367-6963
Location

1625 North 73rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1299 · Avail. now

$1,299

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
WOW! This gorgeous home is just coming off of a full renovation and will be ready for you to call home soon! Enjoy a newly installed, energy efficient A/C unit to keep cool in the intense heat without breaking the bank. Brand new upgrades include complete interior AND exterior paint, inside laundry room, kitchen and bathroom cabinets and countertops, wood-like vinyl flooring throughout with carpets in the bedrooms, window treatments, stainless steel appliances, kitchen sink and faucet, all new fixtures and fully renovated bathrooms with new tub, vanity, toilet, etc. You really have to see the inside to capture the beauty! Available for showings 7/15 and interior photos published at that time.

Resident responsible for all utilities

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
2.3% monthly TPT
1.6% monthly admin fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5911286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 N 73rd Dr have any available units?
1625 N 73rd Dr has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 N 73rd Dr have?
Some of 1625 N 73rd Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 N 73rd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1625 N 73rd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 N 73rd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 N 73rd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1625 N 73rd Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1625 N 73rd Dr offers parking.
Does 1625 N 73rd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 N 73rd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 N 73rd Dr have a pool?
No, 1625 N 73rd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1625 N 73rd Dr have accessible units?
No, 1625 N 73rd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 N 73rd Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 N 73rd Dr has units with dishwashers.
