1625 N 73rd Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

WOW! This gorgeous home is just coming off of a full renovation and will be ready for you to call home soon! Enjoy a newly installed, energy efficient A/C unit to keep cool in the intense heat without breaking the bank. Brand new upgrades include complete interior AND exterior paint, inside laundry room, kitchen and bathroom cabinets and countertops, wood-like vinyl flooring throughout with carpets in the bedrooms, window treatments, stainless steel appliances, kitchen sink and faucet, all new fixtures and fully renovated bathrooms with new tub, vanity, toilet, etc. You really have to see the inside to capture the beauty! Available for showings 7/15 and interior photos published at that time.



Resident responsible for all utilities



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

2.3% monthly TPT

1.6% monthly admin fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5911286)