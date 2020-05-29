All apartments in Phoenix
16231 South 39th Place
Last updated August 21 2019 at 9:06 PM

16231 South 39th Place

16231 S 39th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

16231 S 39th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Check out this absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level home with a PRISTINE POOL & SPA!! Boasting almost 2,400 sq. ft. located in the highly sought after "Lakewood" subdivision off of 40th. St. & Chandler Blvd.!! Can't beat this location! Close to Chandler Mall, Loop 202 Freeway, and I-10 Freeway, Tempe Union High School District and much much more! This property has it all! Featuring vaulted ceilings in the family room, beautiful interior paint, upgraded newer flooring, light fixtures, appliances, and more! This home also features a beautiful resort like backyard including a covered patio, and a pristine sparkling pool. Perfect for entertaining or just relaxing! Snuggle up to the fireplace in the winter! POOL SERVICE INCLUDED!!! This one won't last long at this price!

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,562.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16231 South 39th Place have any available units?
16231 South 39th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16231 South 39th Place have?
Some of 16231 South 39th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16231 South 39th Place currently offering any rent specials?
16231 South 39th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16231 South 39th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16231 South 39th Place is pet friendly.
Does 16231 South 39th Place offer parking?
No, 16231 South 39th Place does not offer parking.
Does 16231 South 39th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16231 South 39th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16231 South 39th Place have a pool?
Yes, 16231 South 39th Place has a pool.
Does 16231 South 39th Place have accessible units?
No, 16231 South 39th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16231 South 39th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16231 South 39th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
