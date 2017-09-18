All apartments in Phoenix
1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue

1622 E Campbell Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1622 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Beautiful unit is all ready to move into~ This remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath unit has laminate floors throughout home and tile in kitchen and bathrooms, newer dual pane windows and sliding glass doors, ceiling fans in all rooms, oil rubbed bronze light fixtures and hardware, bathrooms have been remodeled including shower/tub. Nice size kitchen with tumbled stone back splash, refrigerator, stove, microwave, & new dishwasher. Private backyard area with built in BBQ, synthetic grass and storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue have any available units?
1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue have?
Some of 1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue offer parking?
No, 1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue have a pool?
No, 1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 E CAMPBELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
