All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 16209 N 22ND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16209 N 22ND Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

16209 N 22ND Drive

16209 North 22nd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16209 North 22nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Amazing 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Two Story Home Located in Gated Community. Opposite to the kids play area. Professionally done backyard with travertine. Beautifully Upgraded Kitchen with RO, Walk-In Pantry, Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances & Eat-In Kitchen Dining. Water softener to reduce water hardness. All Bedrooms Upstairs with laminated flooring, 2 Car Garage w/Garage Door Opener and cabinets for extra storage, Professionally Landscaped Front & Backyard, Covered Backyard Patio, Heated Community Pool & Spa, Come Check It Out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16209 N 22ND Drive have any available units?
16209 N 22ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16209 N 22ND Drive have?
Some of 16209 N 22ND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16209 N 22ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16209 N 22ND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16209 N 22ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16209 N 22ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16209 N 22ND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16209 N 22ND Drive offers parking.
Does 16209 N 22ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16209 N 22ND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16209 N 22ND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16209 N 22ND Drive has a pool.
Does 16209 N 22ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 16209 N 22ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16209 N 22ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16209 N 22ND Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College