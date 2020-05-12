1609 West Monterosa Street - C

Amenities
THE TWINS
Two bedroom unit with Bus and lightrail connections close. The apartment has a front porch and carport parking. The apartment has a large living room, large closets, and a nice kitchen. Gas stove and dual open fridge included. There are ceiling fans throughout along with central AC and heat.
There is covered off-street parking and laundry facilities for the tenants and a fenced pet yard. Shopping centers nearby, minutes away from Christown mall, Phoenix College, Downtown...
MOVE IN SPECIALS ON APPROVED CREDIT
Water sewer and trash is included
Electric and Gas is not included
avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider