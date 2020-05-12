All apartments in Phoenix
1609 West Monterosa Street - C

Location

1609 West Monterosa Street, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Bel Air

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THE TWINS
Two bedroom unit with Bus and lightrail connections close. The apartment has a front porch and carport parking. The apartment has a large living room, large closets, and a nice kitchen. Gas stove and dual open fridge included. There are ceiling fans throughout along with central AC and heat.

There is covered off-street parking and laundry facilities for the tenants and a fenced pet yard. Shopping centers nearby, minutes away from Christown mall, Phoenix College, Downtown...

MOVE IN SPECIALS ON APPROVED CREDIT
Water sewer and trash is included
Electric and Gas is not included

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 West Monterosa Street - C have any available units?
1609 West Monterosa Street - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 West Monterosa Street - C have?
Some of 1609 West Monterosa Street - C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 West Monterosa Street - C currently offering any rent specials?
1609 West Monterosa Street - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 West Monterosa Street - C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 West Monterosa Street - C is pet friendly.
Does 1609 West Monterosa Street - C offer parking?
Yes, 1609 West Monterosa Street - C offers parking.
Does 1609 West Monterosa Street - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 West Monterosa Street - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 West Monterosa Street - C have a pool?
No, 1609 West Monterosa Street - C does not have a pool.
Does 1609 West Monterosa Street - C have accessible units?
No, 1609 West Monterosa Street - C does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 West Monterosa Street - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 West Monterosa Street - C does not have units with dishwashers.
