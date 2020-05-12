1609 West Monterosa Street - C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THE TWINS

Two bedroom unit with Bus and lightrail connections close. The apartment has a front porch and carport parking. The apartment has a large living room, large closets, and a nice kitchen. Gas stove and dual open fridge included. There are ceiling fans throughout along with central AC and heat.



There is covered off-street parking and laundry facilities for the tenants and a fenced pet yard. Shopping centers nearby, minutes away from Christown mall, Phoenix College, Downtown...



MOVE IN SPECIALS ON APPROVED CREDIT

Water sewer and trash is included

Electric and Gas is not included



