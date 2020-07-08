16042 S 14TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

POOL SERVICE AND LANDSCAPING MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!! This HUGE 5 bed, 3.5 bath home has just been REMODELED and is as clean as they come!! It features no neighbors behind, heated Pebble Tec pool with waterfall, hot tub, mountain views, 2 master bedrooms (one on main level); wet bar, BBQ, 3-Car Garage, Kyrene School District, within walking distance to the park, and near the Phoenix South Mountain Preserve and new South Mountain Freeway!! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. HURRY, this one should go quickly!!