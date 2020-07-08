All apartments in Phoenix
16042 S 14TH Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:25 PM

16042 S 14TH Drive

16042 South 14th Drive · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

16042 South 14th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
POOL SERVICE AND LANDSCAPING MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!! This HUGE 5 bed, 3.5 bath home has just been REMODELED and is as clean as they come!! It features no neighbors behind, heated Pebble Tec pool with waterfall, hot tub, mountain views, 2 master bedrooms (one on main level); wet bar, BBQ, 3-Car Garage, Kyrene School District, within walking distance to the park, and near the Phoenix South Mountain Preserve and new South Mountain Freeway!! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. HURRY, this one should go quickly!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16042 S 14TH Drive have any available units?
16042 S 14TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16042 S 14TH Drive have?
Some of 16042 S 14TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16042 S 14TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16042 S 14TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16042 S 14TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16042 S 14TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16042 S 14TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16042 S 14TH Drive offers parking.
Does 16042 S 14TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16042 S 14TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16042 S 14TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16042 S 14TH Drive has a pool.
Does 16042 S 14TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 16042 S 14TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16042 S 14TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16042 S 14TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

