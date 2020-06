Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom house, very low maintenance, in a family oriented, Gated Community! Great Location. Minutes away from I-17 and shoppingmalls and entertainment. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and eat-in-kitchen. Awesome community pool and play grounds and basketball court. Two bedrooms on second level, including the master suite with a walk-in closet, and Ceiling fans. Refrigerator, Washer and dryer. Rent $1375.00 Plus Rental Tax