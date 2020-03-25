All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 15839 N 4TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15839 N 4TH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15839 N 4TH Avenue

15839 North 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15839 North 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous, Spanish-style home with private pool in Moon Valley. Open, bright, spacious floor plan with 1925 sf of living space. Separate living room & family room with wood-burning fireplace. First floor is completely tiled with Saltillo tiles, light carpet on the second floor, completely fenced private pool, two patios & dramatic entry way with vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room could be used as a home office or den. Master suite has walk-out balcony overlooking the pool. Only 1/2 block from Moon Valley Park with tennis, volleyball, basketball courts & walking trails. Full kitchen remodel in 2014, new AC units in 2017, 14-seer, 3 ton & 2.5 ton. New paint inside & newly polished, sparkling tiles. This home is neat, clean & move-in ready. Rent includes weekly pool maintenance. Owner/Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15839 N 4TH Avenue have any available units?
15839 N 4TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15839 N 4TH Avenue have?
Some of 15839 N 4TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15839 N 4TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15839 N 4TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15839 N 4TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15839 N 4TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15839 N 4TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15839 N 4TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 15839 N 4TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15839 N 4TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15839 N 4TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15839 N 4TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 15839 N 4TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15839 N 4TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15839 N 4TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15839 N 4TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College