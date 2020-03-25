15839 N 4TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeous, Spanish-style home with private pool in Moon Valley. Open, bright, spacious floor plan with 1925 sf of living space. Separate living room & family room with wood-burning fireplace. First floor is completely tiled with Saltillo tiles, light carpet on the second floor, completely fenced private pool, two patios & dramatic entry way with vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room could be used as a home office or den. Master suite has walk-out balcony overlooking the pool. Only 1/2 block from Moon Valley Park with tennis, volleyball, basketball courts & walking trails. Full kitchen remodel in 2014, new AC units in 2017, 14-seer, 3 ton & 2.5 ton. New paint inside & newly polished, sparkling tiles. This home is neat, clean & move-in ready. Rent includes weekly pool maintenance. Owner/Agent.