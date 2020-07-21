15804 S 12TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This Amazing Home Is Located In An Exclusive Gated Community. The Eight Foot Arched Door Leads To The Large Foyer, Huge Kitchen And Great Room. The Bright Kitchen Features Large Breakfast Bar With Granite Slab Counters, Single Bowl Farm White Sink, Gray Upgraded Cabinets With Subway Tile Back Splash,Built In Microwave And Upgraded Smooth Top Range Oven And Plenty Of Recessed Can Lighting.Large Dining Area With Brushed Nickel Circular Chandelier And Open Great Room Are Great For Entertaining And Family Gatherings. Upgraded Engineered Hardwood Floors Throughout Entire First Level.Second Level Has Highly Upgraded Sculpted Carpet,Huge Master Suite And Bath With 24 Inch Custom Tile Floors And Shower With Garden Tub, Double Sinks And Large Walk In Closet. Two Additional Guest Bedrooms With