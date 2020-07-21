All apartments in Phoenix
15804 S 12TH Way
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:28 AM

15804 S 12TH Way

15804 South 12th Way · No Longer Available
Location

15804 South 12th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This Amazing Home Is Located In An Exclusive Gated Community. The Eight Foot Arched Door Leads To The Large Foyer, Huge Kitchen And Great Room. The Bright Kitchen Features Large Breakfast Bar With Granite Slab Counters, Single Bowl Farm White Sink, Gray Upgraded Cabinets With Subway Tile Back Splash,Built In Microwave And Upgraded Smooth Top Range Oven And Plenty Of Recessed Can Lighting.Large Dining Area With Brushed Nickel Circular Chandelier And Open Great Room Are Great For Entertaining And Family Gatherings. Upgraded Engineered Hardwood Floors Throughout Entire First Level.Second Level Has Highly Upgraded Sculpted Carpet,Huge Master Suite And Bath With 24 Inch Custom Tile Floors And Shower With Garden Tub, Double Sinks And Large Walk In Closet. Two Additional Guest Bedrooms With

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What amenities does 15804 S 12TH Way have?
Some of 15804 S 12TH Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
